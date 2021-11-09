Everything You Need To Know About Kanye West’s New Model Girlfriend Vinetria

Kanye West has evidently moved on from Kim Kardashian in a big way — and with a much younger woman!

Model Vinetria and the Jesus Walks rapper (now officially christened as Ye) made headlines a few days ago after being spotted court side together in Minneapolis at his Donda Academy‘s debut high school basketball game.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old rapper and the 22-year-old have in fact been “hooking up… for a while now,” even before the court side showing. In fact, insiders claim that the young beauty went to Miami with Kim’s estranged husband late last month when he sat down for his now-infamous Drink Champs interview. TBH, that’s pretty awkward considering some of Yeezy’s talking points during that show!

But anyway…

Kanye’s controversies aside, Vinetria is new on the scene, and sure to be a focal point for however long she’s with the mogul.

So what should you know about her then?!

Here are three BIG things you need to know about Ye’s new lady, including her apparent annoyance with Travis Scott:

She’s A Model From California

We’ve mentioned before that Vinetria is a model, but she’s also brand new to the industry! Signed to Public Image Management, the young woman is 5’9″ with dark brown hair and green eyes, per her modeling portfolio. While she’s kept a good deal of her private life behind the curtain, it appears she was born and raised in California.

A quick glance at her social profiles reveals a love for music, too, with references to performers like Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, and Adele.

She even posted a cryptic set of song lyrics last month, writing on Instagram that “I’m obsessed with you in a way I can’t believe,” referencing Central Cee‘s song Obsessed With You. …And maybe also her thing with Ye?!?! Just wondering!

She Doesn’t Like Travis Scott

As it turns out, Vinetria is a fan of the Kardashians — but she doesn’t care for Travis Scott!

Two days after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement last month, the young model tweeted that she was “so so so happy” for the Poosh founder.

Awww!

The same heartfelt feelings apparently are not shared with Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy, though. In January of last year, Page Six reports that Vinetria wrote on her IG Stories about how “Travis Scott is so annoying.”

He’s got bigger problems to deal with at this point, of course, but still…

She Thinks Social Media Is A ‘Disease’

Even though the young starlet is active on Instagram and Twitter, she’s also careful about what she puts out there — especially now that she’s been linked to one of the most famous people in the world.

For one, according to Page Six, she scrubbed her IG in the days before making her first public appearance with West, leaving only about a dozen photos left on her feed. Over on Twitter, she posts memes and gives a slightly deeper look into her life.

Past that, the outlet reports that back in October 2019, she shared on her IG Stories that she thought social media was “a disease,” adding:

“Stop using instagram to compare your life to other people’s lives that you only ever seen on Instagram”

Sooo… she’s not wrong about that!

IG issues aside, what do U think of Ye and Vinetria, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on these two down in the comments (below)!!!

