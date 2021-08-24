Kanye West Files To Legally Change Name To 'Ye'!

New chapter?

Kanye West is trying to get rid of his name altogether by asking for a court to switch his legal title from Kanye Omari West to “Ye.” Yup, the rapper loves his nickname so much, he wants it to be his permanent moniker! He’s even trying to ax his last name, which is HIGHlarious because his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, still has it attached to her legal name.

Is this just a case of some really high-profile divorce drama?? Could be! Hopefully it’s not a sign his mental health is struggling since splitting from Irina Shayk and reigniting his feud with Drake.

Unless a California judge can find any evidence that this change is being made in an effort to commit fraud (or any other suspicious activity), it’ll likely get approved. So better start getting used to Ye!

Ch-ch-check out the legal doc with your own eyes HERE!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]