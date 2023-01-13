Inside Kanye West's Desert Resort Honeymoon With Surprise New Wife Bianca Censori -- And A Child??

Well, we may not know much about Kanye West‘s new wife… but we’re learning more about his wedding at least!

Of course, early on Friday morning, we reported on the 45-year-old Yeezy founder secretly marrying the company’s “head of architecture” in a recent ceremony. Suddenly, the rapper and the Australian-born designer Bianca Censori are all knotted up. Surprise!!! Now, in the hours since that reveal was first dropped on the world, more is coming out about their recent activities together as newlyweds.

According to DailyMail.com, the Jesus Walks rapper and his new bride spent last week living in luxury at a high-end resort in Utah. The resort, Amangiri, is a rural desert oasis located in the Canyon Point area of the very southern part of the state. And judging by the sound of this report, it seems like Ye and the Melbourne-born 27-year-old were living well!!

Per the outlet, Amangiri hosted the couple’s “romantic honeymoon” last week. As we’ve previously reported, early indications were non-committal about the exact date of this new couple’s nuptials. On Friday morning, TMZ claimed the duo got hitched “recently,” but didn’t specify the date. So this new honeymoon info would seem to indicate the ceremony happened some time last week. Maybe?!

Anyways, the pair reportedly enjoyed time at the Aman Spa within the resort, taking in luxurious pampering treatments “based on healing philosophies of the Navajo.” Sadly, the resort’s 5,800-square-foot standalone villa wasn’t available for the week, per the outlet. But the suites sound nice, too!! The outlet reports the average per night rate for a suite at Amangiri comes in north of $5,000. We’d expect nothing less from Kanye, TBH!

Aside from the honeymoon hangout, there is one more interesting tidbit to take in here. DM also reports that “at one point” Ye was seen at Amangiri “with a child.” The report doesn’t get more specific than that, so we don’t know if it was one of the four children he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

BUT!!! The outlet does share an early response from the SKIMS mogul’s rep! That spokesperson “denies any of their four children were there with the newlyweds,” per the news org. So it was another child, then? No word yet on whether Bianca has any kids. And thus, this kid tip becomes a curious footnote to the honeymoon reveal…

Regardless, the story continues to be the marriage itself. With the honeymoon reportedly going down last week, it would appear Ye and Censori tied the knot before that. But whenever it happened, just the fact that it happened still has us thrown.

And we’re not the only ones! Kim was so shook by the nuptial news that she straight-up entered a “quiet era” in preemptive response! Kim in a quiet era?! That’ll be a surprise. Ha!!

Meanwhile, the mystery around Bianca’s life is only getting deeper. Her social media accounts appear to have been wiped! It’s unclear when it happened, but her Instagram account is no more. If you Google her handle, @bianca.censori appears in the search results showing about 16,000 followers. But when you click through to the page (HERE), Instagram gives you this message (below):

“Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you’ve followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

It’s unclear when she scrapped the account — or if she has moved her content to another page under a different name. In the first few hours on Friday since news of her wedding to Ye first broke, fake accounts have popped up. But the real woman appears to be an enigma!!

What do y’all make of this shocking relationship reveal, Perezcious readers?!

Sure sounds like they had a nice honeymoon. Even if the ceremony itself came completely out of left field!

