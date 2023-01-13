Kim Kardashian Celebrating Her 'Quiet Girl Era' Amid Kanye West’s New Romance & Marriage!!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have s**t to say about her ex getting remarried in a surprise ceremony!!

As we’ve been covering on Friday morning, Kanye West reportedly up and married Yeezy brand designer Bianca Censori in an “intimate” ceremony. That quickie wedding was a shock to the world. After all, we all collectively only started to pick up on Censori’s presence in Ye’s life a few days ago. But it’s not a shock to Kim?!

Related: Kim’s Former Rep Claims Infamous 2012 ‘Flour Bomb’ Attack Was Planned PR Stunt!

Here’s what we mean: on Thursday, the 42-year-old SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Stories to post a cryptic comment about life. At the time the 42-year-old reality TV star published this missive, the world didn’t know about Ye’s marriage. So, for a while, it seemed like Kim was just taking after sis Khloé Kardashian and pulling a cryptic Khloé. But now that we know about her ex-husband’s new nuptials, we have to wonder if the momma is already in the know!

The pre-marriage message was a not-so-subtle reference to not giving a f**k! In it, she wrote:

“I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

Hmmm…

Like we said, at the time, it didn’t seem like much. Just your run-of-the-mill cryptic content, ya know?!

But less than 24 hours later, Ye’s marriage news came out. And suddenly, the mom of four’s “quiet girl era” reference took on a new meaning! So she’s delivering her statement on her ex’s new relationship by not delivering a statement! Y’all follow?! TBH, Kim has been posting up a cryptic storm on her IG Stories lately. She also shared two other eyebrow-raising messages late on Thursday night. In the first, the Selfish author wrote:

“Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

Related: Here’s Why Kim Started Drinking Again After Being Sober For Years

And in the second, she added:

“People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

So she’s made her comment about love and life. Nothing more to say! (But of course if she does say more, we’ll be right there on the coverage. We are totally refreshing her IG page every few minutes. LOLz!!)

As for Ye, we are still reeling from the news of his marriage. It’s unclear what exactly went down — or even when it happened — other than TMZ claiming the nuptials occurred “recently.” But this move to remarry was very unexpected. Especially since Ye’s divorce from Kim was finalized just a few months ago!!

We were blindsided, so we can only imagine how the KUWTK alum reacted when she first heard the news! Now, the question is whether Kanye tipped her off before the ceremony leaked to the media or not… After all, her kids now have a new stepmom! Clearly, it’s an interesting time to be KarJenner adjacent!! Isn’t it always?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/Snorlax/WENN]