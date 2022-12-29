Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kids & A FOURTH Marriage After Kanye West Divorce: 'I Have This Fantasy In My Head'

Kim Kardashian is still thinking about growing her family again… maybe!

Of course, the 42-year-old star already has four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and she’s coming off a difficult recent relationship and very public divorce from rapper Kanye West. But life isn’t over for the reality TV veteran. Not by a long shot! So, she’s considering all her options and thinking about the future even as she takes time to lay low right now.

The Selfish author popped up on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast on Wednesday. During the pair’s new hour-long chat, the Goop founder asked Kim about whether she would consider having more children. The SKIMS mogul admitted she will “never say never” to the possibility of a fifth child, and added:

“I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation. I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. So, whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Interesting…

Of course, Kim’s ex Pete Davidson was recently very vocal about starting a family. But when the SKKN By Kim mogul split from him a few months back, that ended that possibility — with her, that is. But now it seems like Kim could be up for a fifth child someday? Just not soon soon??

Paltrow asked about Kim’s age and recommended egg freezing, to which the beauty mogul quickly replied:

“I think embryos are the best way to go.”

Ah! So Kim really is thinking about this! Now she just needs a man to make it all happen. And that… could take a while.

Paltrow also asked Kim about her romantic prospects now that she’s newly single. But for now, it sounds like Kim is focused on herself, and her family, and thus is not too interested in starting a relationship just yet. She explained:

“I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”

A few years it is, then!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Kim has been married three times already. Before Kanye, she had short-lived marriages to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011. Looking back on those relationships — and divorces — Kim claimed to Paltrow that her connection with Ye was her first “real” marriage:

“I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one]. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was OK.”

But for now, the Kardashians star is content to play the waiting game. Kim told Gwyneth she “definitely” wants to get married again, but now more than ever is “happy to take the time” to let her “solo mission” play out. When Paltrow asked if Kim still believes in true love, though, the KUWTK alum admitted she is “such a romantic.” Kim added:

“I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna work out … And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time, and I would be OK for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.”

Wow!

Well, it’ll definitely be interesting to reference back to these comments a few years from now, perhaps. Ha! What do U think about Kim’s take on love, marriage, and potentially adding to her family in the coming years, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

