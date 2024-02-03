Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have FINALLY 'Managed An Amicable Relationship' After Endless Post-Divorce Drama!

Congrats to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, because they made it to the other side!

The duo has had a contentious co-parenting relationship for a while now — which, if we’re being honest, was pretty much 100% Ye’s doing — but according to new information from insiders, it sounds like ALL that drama is over and done with for good! FINALLY!!!

On Friday, a source spoke to Us Weekly about the SKIMS mogul and the Yeezy brand chief’s connection to each other. Making it clear that the exes very obviously want what’s best for their four children (daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4), the insider explained:

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids.”

The source went on to explain that Kim has now finally warmed up to the idea that North has a good connection to Bianca Censori, now that it appears the woman will be sticking around for a while in the rapper’s life:

“Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca, and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

Of course, Kim and Ye were spotted dining with North and some of her pals at Nobu in Malibu this past week. And that came about after North was involved in directing a music video for her dad — a production set on which Kim herself showed up to hang out, too! So there are some calm and measured interactions here. Good!!

The source went on:

“They know that’s what is healthiest when it comes to their children’s lives, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be family. They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at.”

Well that’s all that matters, then, right? As long as the kids are getting what they need from both parents emotionally, and psychologically, and obviously materially. Good for them! It seems like they made it through all the s**t and got to the good part of co-parenting. We can only hope it stays like this!!

