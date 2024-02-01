Kim Kardashian Shows Up On Set Of Kanye West's Music Video -- Directed By Daughter North!

Kim Kardashian is keen on proving she can co-parent with the best of ’em… no matter what it takes!

As we reported earlier this week, the SKIMS mogul stepped out for a dinner outing at Nobu in Malibu alongside ex-husband Kanye West. Also there — and, really, the glue for the outing — was their 10-year-old daughter North West, who showed up for the dinner with some pals. At the time, it seemed like an encouraging co-parenting connection after months of big-time drama, right? But as we now know, it went beyond that!!

Related: Fans Call Out Kim For Not Wearing A Helmet While Skiing And Get A VERY Terse Answer!

According to the US Sun, the Nobu dinner appearance actually came AFTER an outing where Kim showed up on the set of Kanye’s newest North-directed music video! Per that outlet, the SKKN By Kim biz whiz popped over to an office building in Calabasas where Ye was shooting the video under North’s careful and cherubic guidance.

That’s a pretty big deal for a lot of reasons! For one, Ye has previously accused Kim of keeping their four kids away from him. She’s always strongly denied that, and the music video move is obviously further proof. But beyond that, Kim’s appearance on set means she is really trying to push the supportive co-parent thing, which is great news for North and her siblings Saint, Psalm, and Chicago!

An insider had this to say about Kim’s decision to support the music video with her physical presence on site:

“Kim has been very supportive of North being involved with her dad’s new music, and she was totally on board with her shooting a video with him this week. Kim even showed up to the filming at his Calabasas office before heading to Nobu with Ye, North, and her little friends who are also in the promo.”

It sounds like Nori really rocked it on the creative side, too, according to the insider:

“North had planned it all out with her dad and created her own storyboard, and Kim knows how much she loves being involved in the creative process.”

Love that!

But beyond that, this co-parenting development is really something. With as much unsettling drama as Ye caused for so long on social media and otherwise, we kind of thought we might never see the two exes exist amicably in the same time zone — let alone at the same dinner table! So this is a HUGE move in that regard. Co-parenting FTW!! Don’t U agree, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN/Avalon]