Karamo Brown Was NOT Invited To Queer Eye Co-Star’s Bachelor Party! Ouch!

Drama with the Fab Five!

Back in 2019, we heard rumblings of beef between Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski. It was so bad that Karamo previously confessed they couldn’t even be in the same room together at one point during filming! Although plenty of time has passed since then, things still appear rocky between them — because Karamo did not attend Antoni’s recent bachelor party!

Antoni got engaged to Kevin Harrington last November. Earlier this week, the chef revealed he had a “stag” party at Tennessee’s Blackberry Mountain with some friends, including Gigi Hadid and Queer Eye co-star Tan France. See (below):

Notably, the other members of the Fab Five are missing from the pics. So when Karamo went on Andy Cohen Live, he explained why — revealing he did not attend the celebrations at all. In fact, the 42-year-old reality star claimed neither he nor Bobby Berk or Jonathan Van Ness — was eever even invited to the party! He said:

“I did not, I wasn’t invited. The shade of it all! No Bobby was not invited, I was not invited, Jonathan [Van Ness] was not invited. Just Tan was invited. The shade.”

However, Karamo isn’t upset! Recognizing how expensive weddings are, he added:

“This is the thing. When it comes to events like that, like family things, weddings, it costs money, so I don’t take offense to it.”

If it were his party, Karamo pointed out, Antoni would be off the guest list, too:

“I drink, I’m doing a shroom, having a good time. And he’s not, he’s sober. No shade.”

Glad to hear there are no hard feelings. But now we must know: Will Antoni invite Karamo and the others to the wedding?! What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know…

[Image via Netflix/YouTube, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]