Kelly Ripa SNUBBED Robin Roberts Wedding Because Of Feud With Michael Strahan: REPORT

Forget about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes — there’s some new daytime drama to dive into!

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan — who once shared a desk on Live! With Kelly and Michael — are back to feuding! A new source for The US Sun spilled the tea on Monday, revealing Kelly skipped Robin Roberts‘ wedding to her longtime partner Amber Laign all so she wouldn’t have to see her former colleague!

The insider dished:

“Kelly refuses to be in the same room as Michael. Even after all these years, she won’t be anywhere near him.”

Damn! Not even for a friend’s wedding?!?!

Not only was Kelly not at the party on Friday, she was NOWHERE near the festivities:

“Kelly was with her husband in Los Angeles since Mark [Consuelos] was the Grand Marshal for the Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday. She couldn’t be further away from Michael at Robin’s wedding [Friday] night in Connecticut.”

So, was this just a scheduling conflict or was she really avoiding Michael!?

A second source tried to downplay her absence, claiming wasn’t a result of the confrontation and insisting the former co-stars are “adults” and have attended the same events in the past. Hmmm…

If you didn’t know, Kelly and Michael had a pretty public falling out after the 51-year-old announced he was leaving the morning show to join Good Morning America in 2016. Since then, they’ve each taken to bashing the other in interviews — even as recently as last year! So, they obviously have some beef, no matter how long it’s been since they worked together! Still, it’d be a shame if they couldn’t set their issues aside to celebrate a friend.

You can check out a peek at the reception, including a sweet interaction between Robin and Michael, in the vid (below):

Thoughts on this reported feud tho??

Sound OFF (below)!

