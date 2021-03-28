Listen To This: Sail On!

Anyone else spent the weekend listening to Karol G‘s new album non-stop?

We love seeing our sister THRIVE!

So many great songs! So many great collaborations!

And we are so happy that she’s shining on new single El Barco by herself.

We also are so please that this is a sweet, romantic song. A midtempo ballad that will make your heart happy.

Bichota is for nighttime. El Barco is morning and afternoon.

Check it out above!

