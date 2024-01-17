Emmys 2024: Jerry Springer, Ryan O’Neal, & More Left Out Of 'In Memoriam' Segment!

The Emmys honored the television stars we lost too soon with a musical performance on Monday night. However, as we see at too many of these awards shows year after year, several big names were left out of the in memoriam segment!

For the five-minute emotional tribute, Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty sang his popular See You Again, as the names of Suzanne Somers, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Angus Cloud, Leslie Jordan, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, Barbara Walters, and more appeared on the screen.

Related: Christina Applegate Receives Heartwarming Standing Ovation At Emmys!

And, of course, the montage ended with one of the biggest losses in Hollywood last year — Matthew Perry. The musicians even switched to a cover of the Friends theme song, I’ll Be There For You, to close out the segment. Check it out (below):

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

What a touching tribute! But as we mentioned, several notable names who died last year shockingly were not included in the segment — including TV legend Jerry Springer, as well as big talents Ryan O’Neal, Julian Sands, Raquel Welch, Tom Sizemore, Ray Stevenson, Al Brown, and many more! And fans were not afraid to point it out! See the X (Twitter) reactions (below):

“A few people I’m surprised weren’t in the In Memoriam (unless I missed them): Richard Moll, Marty Krofft, Dick Butkus, Inga Swenson, and Jerry Springer. #Emmys” “Don’t forget about Jerry Springer for the Tribute of Celebs 2023 from last year #Emmys” “It’s a shame the #Emmys left out Ray Stevenson from in memoriam” “Uhhh… where the heck was Jerry Springer in the memorial” “Wait they left Raquel Welch out of the in memoriam??” “I can’t believe the in memoriam segment on the Emmy’s left out Ryan O’Neal.”

Even the late Ryan ONeal’s son Patrick was upset about the actor not being axed from the in memorium. He wrote:

“Wasn’t watching #Emmys but someone let me know they left my dad out of the ‘in memoriam’ …. kind of wish I didn’t know right now but I would’ve found out. Sad and mad is a paralyzing combo.”

Oof.

It’s unknown why Jerry and the rest of the big names weren’t in the tribute. But the producers of the Emmys clearly have disappointed quite a few people by not including them. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Were you mad the in memoriam section was missing quite a few people? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via The Hollywood Reporter/Twitter, MEGA/WENN, WENN]