Kate Beckinsale Wipes Her Instagram Amid Scary Hospitalization For Mystery Illness

Um, should we be worried?!

Kate Beckinsale has been posting about being in the hospital for weeks now amid a battle with a mystery illness. That was worrying enough! But as of this week, she’s deleted all evidence of such from her Instagram page! That’s even scarier!

The 50-year-old has wiped her IG feed clean, removing any mention of her hospital stay — just about a month after revealing for the first time that she was “sick.” As fans know, the Underworld alum shared a post in honor of her mother’s birthday and UK Mother’s Day on March 11, which included a photo of her crying in a hospital bed (inset above). She then celebrated Easter in the medical facility, as evidenced by a post of her wearing festive socks in the hospital. Last week, her pal Jonathan Voluck paid her a visit and they were seen wearing peanut headbands in a photo, too.

See (below):

But all that is now gone! The last post on her page is now a tribute to her father Richard Beckinsale and stepfather Roy Battersby, both of whom have passed away somewhat recently. Based on the timeline of her other posts, she likely uploaded it from inside the hospital (though it makes no mention of her undisclosed ailment).

As for what’s going on, we still have no clue! The actress has stayed tight-lipped about the situation except to confirm she was not being treated for a ruptured cyst or endometriosis. Referring to a ruptured ovarian cyst she suffered in January 2019, she responded to a fan’s speculation:

“I didn’t have a ruptured cyst since 2019. But thank you so much for your kind wishes x”

Hmm…

Maybe — hopefully — she’s on the mend and just doesn’t want the posts of the bad memory lingering on her page? Or maybe the situation is progressing and she’s taking a step back from social media because of it? Whatever the case, we are sending our best wishes to Kate! We hope everything is okay!!

