Machine Gun Kelly Started Smoking Again Amid Megan Fox Relationship Drama!

Machine Gun Kelly slipped back into an old habit…

The 33-year-old musician posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, revealing he started smoking again! He had quit back in January 2023, a really big deal. But now that’s all over…

In the short clip, he could be seen taking a puff from a cigarette during a show with rapper Trippie Redd in New York City. He wrote over the video:

“Started smoking again. Life’s been weird lately but grateful I have y’all.”

We all know why “life’s been weird” for MGK. Mostly because he’s been having a ton of relationship drama with Megan Fox!

Last month, the actress confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that the twin flames called off their engagement. However, she refused to give an answer on where they currently stand, though noted “there will always be a tether to him no matter what” happens. Thankfully, sources came forward to provide everyone with an update, sharing that they were still together but “living separately.” AND that she was shopping around for a new guy. So kiiiinda still together?

It sounds like there has been a lot of back and forth about their relationship. An insider for People explained that they will be “all lovey-dovey” one minute, but the next, they will have a “huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks.” While Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been taking time to figure things out, even going to therapy at one point, they still reportedly have some serious “trust issues.” That’s bound to stress someone out enough that they could fall back into some bad habits. Yikes. We hate that this drama could be taking such a toll on MGK.

