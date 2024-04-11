Kourtney Kardashian Drank WHAT While Feeling Sick??

Kourtney Kardashian apparently has the perfect cure for feeling under the weather.

The Poosh founder has been busy vacationing in the Turks and Caicos recently with her fam, and even though she’s been having fun at sis Kim Kardashian‘s expense, life ain’t (quite) a beach. That’s because Rocky Barker‘s momma got sick on Wednesday night and had to run off to bed in haste to recover! Oh no!

The sickness isn’t the story here though — it’s what she drank to recuperate from it. Over on her Instagram Stories late on Wednesday night, the Lemme lead revealed to the world that pounding a glass of breast milk is apparently an ideal rejuvenation move!! Posting a filtered selfie from bed, the 44-year-old wrote:

“this filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick goodnight!”

Um… wow!! That’s definitely one way to go about it, we suppose. In doing a quick Google, there are benefits to drinking the tiddy juice — including an immune system boost and shortening the severity of a cold!

Of course, Travis Barker‘s wife is still busy as can be raising Rocky, who was born in November of last year. In just the last few days alone, she’s been super honest about postpartum life with the new baby around. And between the infant at home and her other three children that she shares with ex Scott Disick — that’d be Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 — it’s to be expected that she will feel under the weather from time to time. Kids get sick, and then they bring it home! That’s what they do!

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]