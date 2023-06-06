Kate Gosselin Surprises Jon By Showing Up To Hannah & Collin's Graduation!

Things are really starting to change between Kate Gosselin and her kids!

As Perezcious readers know, the longstanding estrangement between Kate and her children Hannah and Collin started when she went through a lengthy custody battle with her ex hubby Jon Gosselin. In the end, the two siblings decided to live full-time with their dad while the other sextuplets — along with their twin sisters — stayed with mom.

It’s been a mess ever since — at one point Collin even admitted he hadn’t spoken to his siblings in “five or six years,” and Jon was quick to blame it on Kate’s alleged alienation tactics. The drama never seemed to dissipate with this family, but last month things finally started to look up!

Jon revealed to The US Sun recently that Hannah had actually spoken to her mother again during the sextuplets’ 19 birthday:

“It was nice. Hannah and Collin have matured a great deal in the last few years.”

And now, things seem to be even better, because Kate surprised her ex by actually showing up to Hannah and Collin’s graduation! A close source told the outlet on Tuesday that Jon was told she was coming but still couldn’t believe his eyes when she actually showed! The 48-year-old attended the Pennsylvania high school to celebrate her daughter in particular, apparently:

“Jon knew Kate was coming because she and Hannah have spoken a few times and she said she would be there. Kate and Collin are still not talking, but she saw him graduating too as it was at the same time as Hannah. Jon was surprised that Kate had decided to come just because she has been absent for a lot of their lives, so he wasn’t expecting that she’d show up to graduation.”

The insider continued:

“Jon was super proud to see his kids graduate. They’ve all been through a lot these past few years so it was a really nice family celebration.”

We bet! What a milestone! Meanwhile, it seemed like things really seemed to be looking up for the family as Jon had a barbecue for everyone after the ceremony:

“Jon and the kids arrived at the graduation in Collin’s brand new convertible Mustang. They were all smiles and ready to graduate. Collin and Hannah looked like best friends. Jon wanted it to be a day to remember and threw a huge BBQ cooking up a storm. Friends and family came to celebrate. Jon’s mother also came to celebrate.”

Aww!

We’re guessing Kate didn’t go back to the house for hot dogs after the ceremony — but baby steps, right?

Along with the Kate Plus Date star, Jon’s mom and ex girlfriend Colleen attended the graduation ceremony:

“Kate showed up, which was a bit of a surprise, considering she truly has been missing for most of Collin’s adult life and barely has seen Hannah. Jon’s ex Colleen, who has remained close to the kids, came to see them graduate and surprisingly sat directly behind Kate.”

And the best part of all? No drama! It was all about Hannah and Collin’s special day:

“Jon and Colleen have remained friends and he was happy to see her. It was a bit intense for Jon having both his ex-girlfriend and ex-wife there, but everyone was civil and the kids were the number one priority.”

Although, that doesn’t mean tensions weren’t brewing. Apparently the exes didn’t speak to each other throughout the night, nor did Collin speak to Kate. But Hannah did talk to her which is a great sign:

“Jon and Kate did not speak at all — she was sat at the opposite end of the place and they didn’t have to see each other. Although Colleen sat right behind Kate and that was a very strange sight! They didn’t even look at one another.”

Wow! This is definitely a big step toward healing for the Gosselins. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Jon Gosselin/Instagram/TLC UK/YouTube]