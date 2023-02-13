Kate Hudson Defends Marrying Chris Robinson At Just 21: 'People Thought It Was Impulsive'

Kate Hudson is opening up about her first marriage.

Fans of the Fool’s Gold star know she was married to Chris Robinson from 2000-2007, but did you know she was just 21 years old when she said “I do”?? In retrospect that seems extremely young to make that kind of decision… but you know what? She doesn’t regret it!

While stopping by The World’s First Podcast with hosts Erin and Sara Foster, the 43-year-old gave some rare insight into the whirlwind romance that led up to her matrimony, expressing how Robinson taught her “what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.” She explained that it was a sort of love-at-first-sight situation when she first met him at just 20 years old:

“I went to New York, and I met Chris. And I came home, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m marrying this guy.’ I was 21 when we got married.”

She continued:

“I just jump into the deep end of everything I do. People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this. I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait. I’m madly in love, and I want to marry him.’ And so I just didn’t think twice.”

When you know, you know, right?? She added:

“I’m kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt”

The Glass Onion star, who welcomed son Ryder Robinson with The Black Crowes musician in 2004, recalled that she and her then-husband “worshipped each other” and were “so in love.”

She explained:

“Chris completely opened that floodgate for me… Forever. No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”

And of course he gave her Ryder!

She added that Chris was “so important” to her growth… It’s so refreshing to hear of someone holding so much love and respect for their ex! Since their 2007 split, Kate moved on with Matt Bellamy, with whom she welcomed 11-year-old Bingham in 2011. Unfortunately, that relationship didn’t last either, and the Skeleton Key actress has since built a life with Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rani. Fun fact: Fujikawa is actually the stepbrother of podcast hosts Erin and Sara! See the full episode (below):

We’re so happy Kate is at such a good place in life, and is on such good terms with her former partners! Love makes the world go ‘round!

