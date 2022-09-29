Kate Hudson Says She Still Cries When Thinking About Her Son Ryder Being Away At College!

They grow up TOO fast!!

Kate Hudson still can’t get over the fact that her son, Ryder Robinson, is in college! And we’d probably feel the same!

The 18-year-old graduated from high school in June with Kate and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, attending the ceremony together. She said in a tribute on the big day:

“Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like “hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!” As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life.”

While the 43-year-old actress expressed at the time how she was “excited for this next chapter,” it’s still been an emotional time after saying goodbye to her baby boy when he left for college a month ago. In fact, Kate shared with Access Hollywood on Wednesday that she is still “crying” over him being away at school. Aww! She confessed in the interview:

“It’s hard to even talk about. I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast. He’s in the city. He’s, like, ready. That makes me so excited. I’m so excited for his future.”

Although this has been difficult for the Fabletics co-founder, she gushed:

“When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin, that’s all I can ask for.”

Exactly! You ch-ch-check out her entire interview below:

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Kate Hudson/Instagram]