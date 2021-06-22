TikTok Star Kate Hudson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle

So sad…

On Monday, Kate Hudson, an influencer on social media (not the actress), and her fiancé Chance Moore announced the death of their 2-year-old daughter Eliza Adalynn, who tragically passed away on Father’s Day after a fight against cancer.

According to a GoFundMe page established for the family in 2020, Eliza had been suffering from a rare form of the disease known as a rhabdoid tumor, and had been “through countless surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and study drugs” since her diagnosis when she was just 10 months old. Through the TikTok account Hey Eliza, Kate and Chance chronicled their daughter’s daily life and health journey for a fanbase of over 5 million followers. But this week brought the worst news of all…

Taking to Instagram, the momma shared a black-and-white photo of Eliza holding a favorite stuffed animal, sharing:

“My sweet baby girl, I don’t know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would we brave, just like you. But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer suffering or in pain or frustrated with what life had become.”

Reflecting on the past few months which saw the parents “blindsided” by the rapid growth of cancer inside their child, the social media maven continued:

“I thought that because we knew you were dying, that your death would not feel so sudden. But it did. I wasn’t ready to see what I saw. I woke up this morning, still half asleep, and reached for your hand. But you were not there. You left last night.”

As many fans quickly discovered online, Eliza was known as a “playful, energetic, sassy, funny, intelligent, joyful, sarcastic, bossy, kind” kid who was “fascinated with life.” Earlier in the year, her father noted on the fundraiser’s page that his kiddo had been given just weeks to live when “thousands of tumor ‘seeds'” were discovered in Eliza’s right lung, over her heart, and in her diaphragm. He concluded his update:

“The reality is that it may be only a few weeks before Eliza ends her fight and passes on. So, nothing else matters now more than time. And we are using the time we have left into giving Eliza as much of a normal toddler life as possible. We are enjoying every moment with her. We cry, but we also laugh. Eliza is showing us how to live this one life we have been given.”

They seem to have done just that given a look at social media, though we know no amount of time with their child could ever be enough.

Heart-wrenchingly, Kate ended her own tribute (in full, below) hoping her daughter is somewhere with “all [the] loved ones [she] never met,” but more importantly wishing this tragedy had never happened in the first place, admitting:

“I want to believe I will wake up from this nightmare and you will be there holding our hands. Telling us it was just a bad dream.”

Our hearts go out to Kate, Chance, and all Eliza’s loved ones. To support the family, check out their GoFundMe page HERE.

R.I.P.

