You MUST See Kate McKinnon As Carole Baskin In The First Teaser For Joe vs. Carole!

Ready all of you cool cats and kittens?

On Friday, Peacock dropped the first teaser of Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as Tiger King stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in the upcoming series Joe vs. Carole. The eight-episode show, which is based on the Wondry podcast Joe Exotic, follows the big cat enthusiast going “after” her nemesis upon learning Exotic is breeding and using his big cats for profit. Things soon escalate as her fellow exotic animal lover insists she is no angel herself, leading Baskin to declare that “it’s war” between them! As the streaming service’s description puts it:

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

It sounds like Tiger King fans will be in for a wild ride! The teaser also provides a sneak-peek into McKinnon and Mitchell’s total transformation into the reality stars – complete with Baskin’s eccentric blouses and Exotic’s mullet. It’s certainly a must-see! You can ch-ch-check out the first look at the new series (below):

Wow!

Are you excited for Joe vs. Carole, Perezcious readers? Leave your reactions to the teaser in the comments (below)! And if you’re looking to watch it, keep an eye out when it drops on Thursday, March 3!

