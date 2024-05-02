4 Babies Found Dead, Wrapped In Foil In Mother's Freezer -- But She WON'T Face Charges!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Prepare yourselves for a twisted story, Perezcious readers. Four babies were found dead in a freezer at an apartment in Boston, Massachusetts two years ago — and now, authorities have determined that their mother will not face any charges!

According to a press release from District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden on Tuesday, Boston police responded to a call on November 17, 2022, from a man who discovered four “frozen solid” babies inside a freezer while cleaning out the apartment in South Boston where his sister once lived with his wife. OMG. The district attorney said:

“In all, four babies were discovered that day. All were frozen solid. All were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil. Two were male and two were female. All of the babies were full term, which means they were determined to be between 37 and 40 weeks of gestational age. All four had their umbilical cords attached and the two females had their placentas attached.”

DNA tests later determined all four babies were siblings. It’s unclear how long they were frozen, as the medical examiner reported there’s no scientific method to figure it out. However, the autopsy was able to find zero signs of internal or external trauma and no evidence of food, milk, or formula inside the babies’ stomachs. Ultimately, the medical examiner found the cause of death of the kids to be “undetermined” and said they could not “definitively determine whether the babies had been born alive.” Whoa…

After the shocking discovery, investigators started to try to find answers about what happened. They soon found out the apartment where the babies were found was once owned and occupied by a 69-year-old woman named Alexis Aldamir. Per the press release, records stated that she lived in the apartment as early as April 1982 and purchased it in October 1983.

Aldamir was tracked down at a residential healthcare facility and then ordered to provide a DNA sample. Eventually, she was revealed to be the mother of all four babies. As for the dad? A man who died in 2011 was determined to be the father. The pair also had a baby girl in April 1982 who they put up for adoption. The birth certificate listed Aldamir as the mom, but did not include the father’s name.

Investigators found no other records of the woman giving birth, though. And none of her former coworkers at an accounting firm in Boston where she worked between March 1980 and October 2021 even knew she was pregnant at any point in the past! Hayden said:

“Co-workers who spoke with investigators described Alexis Aldamir as a hard worker who rarely took vacations. They also said she was a heavy-set woman who had a penchant for wearing loose-fitting clothing regardless of the season. None of Aldamir’s co-workers knew her to be pregnant at any point.”

No one ever knew she was pregnant… Damn.

With all this evidence, it seemed like the DA had a case against Aldamir, right? Not necessarily, actually. Law enforcement ran into several problems while trying to decide if a crime had even occurred, and if charges should be pressed. Here’s the deal…

For starters, as Hayden explained, there needed to be evidence that the victims were alive at some point and not stillborn births, which obviously wouldn’t be a crime, tragic or no. There also was no definitive manner of death determined by the medical examiner in order — something necessary to charge someone with homicide. The autopsy for all four babies found no signs of trauma or injuries. And that’s not all. Hayden pointed out that since the father is dead now, he can’t be charged with any crimes at all. Finally, they questioned Aldamir’s ability to stand trial.

When police went to the healthcare facility where Aldamir was living in 2022, they questioned her about the babies. But throughout the interview, she “appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to.” So, she was unable to give officers “any significant information” about the situation. The investigators then spoke with an attorney for Aldamir and reviewed the probate records which indicated she “would be unlikely to stand trial.” Thus, no charges were filed against Aldamir.

Ultimately, Hayden said that “the prosecutor’s office cannot ethically move forward with a case that, in good faith, it believes it cannot bring to trial.” He explained:

“Here, based on the evidence obtained throughout the investigation, including the many unanswered questions about the cause of death of the four babies, prosecutors have made the determination that they will not be able to bring this case to trial. Therefore, this investigation will not result in criminal charges.”

Calling the investigation “one of the most complex, unusual, and perplexing that this office has ever encountered,” the DA added:

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so.”

Now, what really happened to these babies will most likely remain a mystery forever…

