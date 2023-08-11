Katharine McPhee & David Foster's 'Horrible Tragedy' Revealed: Their Son's Nanny Died Suddenly

We learned Friday morning that Katharine McPhee and David Foster had suffered a “horrible tragedy” in their family. Now we’re finally learning more.

The couple canceled the final two shows of the Asian leg of their David Foster and Friends tour, telling fans in an Instagram announcement, “at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.” But they released nothing more.

Scary stuff! So what happened?!

Inside sources told TMZ hours later that the emergency was, unfortunately, a death in the family. Insiders revealed the nanny of singers’ young son Rennie had died suddenly. Katharine and David were apparently very close to the woman, whose name has not been released to the public, as she was around so much of the time. She was considered part of the family.

Not only that, but of course her passing — a shock which came out of nowhere — created a parenting emergency as well. The nanny watching their two-year-old was the only way they were able to both travel all the way around the world to Jakarta. No wonder she mentioned in the post that at least one parent had to travel back immediately home to be with Rennie. Poor kiddo… That can be like losing a parent at that age.

Per TMZ, the parent already en route home is Katharine. Unfortunately it’ll take a while. Flying from Jakarta, Indonesia to Los Angeles takes AT LEAST 19 hours commercial, and that’s not including delays with connecting flights. Of course, with their money and it being such an emergency, she’s likely flying private. That would be a lot faster. But still, so many hours for Rennie without his parents or his nanny.

Sending all the love to this family at this difficult time.

