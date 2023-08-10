Olivia Newton-John's Family Reveal They've Had Supernatural Visits Since Her Passing!

One year after her passing, Olivia Newton-John is still very much an active part of her family’s lives.

We don’t just mean in their memories — we mean in their actual experiences! They believe she’s been appearing to them supernaturally since her death!

The Grease star passed away on August 8, 2o22, after a long battle with cancer. But this week, on the anniversary of her loss, Olivia’s husband and daughter gave hope that her spirit is still around in a surprising interview with People.

Chloe Lattanzi told the magazine she and her mom had made a deal before her passing — if there was an afterlife, and a way to come back by paranormal means, she would. She explained:

“Mom and I had talked years back. We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me.’ And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things.'”

The orbs of light she’s referring to, sometimes called “ghost orbs” or “spirit orbs,” are unexplained but thought to be manifestations of a spirit’s energy. They have been captured in photographs for years. And that’s just what happened for Chloe! She recalled:

“Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this.”

The 37-year-old singer showed her aquamarine pendant, the necklace Olivia’s husband John Easterling had gifted her. The Physical singer gave it to Chloe before she died — so the color has special significance for the whole family.

Speaking of John, he’s had his own, very similar experience. He showed People a photo on his phone from his trip to Peru in June. It was at that spot in the South American mountains where he and Olivia were married in a private ceremony, 15 years before. He took her ashes to their special place with him. And sure enough, he got his own visit! He revealed:

“I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes.”

Wow! He added:

“It’s been a supernatural year.”

Well, we aren’t about to cast any doubt on their experiences. After all, Olivia was a very special human being. If anyone had the magic to return, it would be her.

Have YOU ever experienced anything like this after the passing of a loved one??

