Kathy Griffin Celebrates Being Cancer-Free By Skinny Dipping!

Kathy Griffin has a lot to celebrate right now!

On Saturday, the 61-year-old comedian took to Twitter to share footage of herself skinny dipping in celebration of remaining free of lung cancer. She captioned the video:

“6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer. And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT?”

In the clip, Griffin can be seen completely nude in the pool with her back away from the camera. Take a look (below):

6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer. And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT? pic.twitter.com/8UQSa3iTtU — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 12, 2022

As you may know, she revealed her lung cancer diagnosis back in August 2021 and recently underwent surgery to remove half of her lung. However, the actress announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in December that she was cancer-free. Griffin shared at the time:

“I’m cancer free! I had surgery, you’re not going to believe this – so, I’ve never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I’m not even kidding.”

The Suddenly Susan alum went on to explain the intubation tube affect her vocal cords and temporarily changed her voice, saying:

“So now I’m like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe. It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it. I’m a good two octaves higher, I think. … It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that.”

Such great news!!!

[Image via Kathy Griffin/Twitter/Instagram]