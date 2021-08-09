Kathy Griffin Speaks Out In Upbeat First Video Since Lung Cancer Surgery: 'I Laugh At Everything Now'

Kathy Griffin is making her comeback, and she’ll be all better and back to her old self before we know it!

The 60-year-old comedian is recovering from surgery to remove a part of her left lung in order to stop lung cancer from spreading, and as she continues to rest and recuperate, she’s also giving all of us a behind-the-scenes look into that process.

On Saturday, the My Life On The D-List alum opened up on her Instagram account, sharing a selfie video and talking directly for the first time to some of her concerned followers and fans. Speaking about the aftermath of that lung removal procedure, Kathy had a hoarse, scratchy voice, but otherwise seemed upbeat and optimistic about life, even joking about her newly-developing sense of humor!

Here’s what she had to say (below):

“Hi, you guys. I might start to post little videos about, like, my recovery and stuff. But my voice is like, really hoarse and I don’t want to scare people. I’m laughing, it’s just even that notion [that she’s scaring people]. Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more!”

That’s so great!

And honestly, we kind of felt she laughed at a LOT of stuff before, so if she’s really laughing now, who knows what that could mean for future work?! Perhaps more cynical and hilarious than ever?

Anyway, here’s the quick clip itself (below):

And just as always, in response to her latest push to update fans and followers on her condition post-surgery, Griffin received SO much support down in the comments section!

Here are just a few of the sweet reactions coming in from over the weekend:

“Get well soon. Take all the time you need baby. Your that spit fire red head that don’t take no s**t, I can’t wait to see what’s coming out of her mouth. So much love and healing to you.” “Get well soon, we need the gossip!” “Kathy dear, it’s just so wonderful to see and hear you—especially your laugh!” “I hope you heal quickly!! You look great!” “laughter is the best cure for everything,so laugh at everything you want to” “Keep on keep on keeping on lady!!! All the love and healing your way!!” “Sending you so much love & respect you way! Nothing but positive vibes & amazing energy heading your way fam! We love you” “God bless you Kathy 🙂 Jeep up the fight honey, I’m sorry your going through this ‘n we love n support you”

Awww!

What about your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Happy Kathy continues to recover and seems to be getting better every day?!

Share your take about all of that down in the comments (below)!

