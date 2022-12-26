Kathy Hilton SLAMS Critics Who Called Out Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party Outfit!

Kathy Hilton isn’t sweating Kim Kardashian‘s holiday-themed fashion choices!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Kardashians superstar was called out last week after she wore high-waisted Dolce & Gabbana leather pants and a tucked-up concert t-shirt to the Hilton family holiday party. While posing with Paris Hilton and a host of other A-listers throughout the night, Kim caught the ire of fans who felt she was far too casually-dressed for the event.

But Paris’ momma says all the hubbub was much ado about nothing! The 63-year-old socialite spoke to TMZ in a video published by the site on Christmas morning. In the clip, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed online reactions to Kim’s “Up In Smoke” concert t-shirt and explained how what the reality TV star was wearing didn’t matter to anybody at the party!!!

Speaking to the camera when asked about Kim’s look, the RHOBH star said this of the negative reaction:

“That’s silly! That’s ridiculous.”

And she wasn’t done there. Kathy added that there wasn’t a specific theme for the evening. Thus, all her family’s guests were simply supposed to come to the party as they wished:

“Everybody’s just [meant] to come as they want and be comfortable.”

We can get with that!

And Kathy wanted to further make it clear that the SKIMS founder is always on point:

“She always looks beautiful.”

Amen to that!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, it was this set of shots from Paris early last week that initially brought a ton of unwanted Instagram comment attention to Kim (below):

In the comments, fans slammed the SKKN By Kim exec for choosing to be so casual at what others felt was such a high-end holiday affair:

“Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party” “did kim not get the message that it was a…CHRISTMAS party???” “Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party” “The fact that @kimkardashian thinks she’s giving” “Next time please send an invitation with dress code for the party to the Kardashians and include the Holidays colors to choose.” “All the money Kim has and she wears that” “Kim dressed for a different party” “WTF is Kim wearing?!”

But now, Kathy clearly says that’s all crap! And it didn’t matter to anyone in attendance that Kim went casual! Are U buying it??

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Did Kathy’s commentary change the way you think about Kim’s holiday party outfit?!

Sound OFF with your take on this matter down in the comments (below)…

