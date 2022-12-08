Seth Rogen & Chelsea Handler Call Out Kim Kardashian For Blowing Off Women In Entertainment Event!

Seth Rogen and Chelsea Handler roasted Kim Kardashian after she failed to show up for a major event celebrating women in entertainment and media!

You definitely don’t want to get on a comedian’s bad side when it comes to public events like this. Because they will not be afraid to roast you in front of a whole room of people! And the Kardashians alum just found that out the hard way!

Related: Kim Gets 5-Year-Long Restraining Order Against Supposedly-Psychic Stalker

On Wednesday, Rogen and Handler delivered remarks at the Hollywood Reporter‘s Women In Entertainment breakfast. Their slights directed at the SKIMS mogul weren’t totally out of the blue, though. Kim was supposed to attend the event! In fact, the reality TV star was meant to be a presenter at the freakin’ breakfast! But she no-showed!

According to TMZ, a “source with direct knowledge” of the reason behind Kim’s absence claims the 42-year-old A-lister was given the WRONG EVENT DATE on her formal invite last month. Really???

The insider explained:

“The wrong event date was given to Kim’s team several weeks ago. The error was realized only on Monday and unfortunately, her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute due to a prior work commitment. She was incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend since she never cancels.”

Hmmm…

So with that context out of the way now, this is where the Superbad star and the former late night host come in.

Seth spoke first at the THR event. He took the stage to present an award to Charlize Theron. But before handing out that hardware, Seth slammed Kim for missing out on the morning meeting:

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?”

Yes we are, Seth! And you’re going to do it!

Not missing a beat, the Knocked Up star spoke about his own experiences watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He made a crack about how nothing on that show is even remotely as important as showing up at this event:

“I’ll say is this: I have seen every episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I know she is not doing something more important than this. I’ve seen 100,000 hours of her. She’s never done something more important than this. This would be the climax of the show.”

Yikes!!

To Rogen’s credit, though, he did consider that there might be some other things currently going on in Kim’s life. Alluding to the SKKN By Kim exec’s situation with controversial ex-husband Kanye West, Rogen followed up with this:

“What is she doing? I don’t know. … Honestly, she’s probably dealing with a lot right now.”

Yeahhh… No kidding…

Related: Kim Celebrates In Miami After FINALLY Finalizing Kanye Divorce

BTW, you can see Seth’s full remarks (below):

.@SethRogen roasted Vin Diesel, Kim Kardashian and the quiche at THR's #WomeninEntertainment breakfast while presenting @CharlizeAfrica with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award pic.twitter.com/mU7KyV5unX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 7, 2022

Like we mentioned, Rogen wasn’t the only comedian to take a crack at Kimmy!

Later in the event, the Chelsea Lately alum shared some more light-hearted frustration at how the reality TV mogul didn’t bother to show up even though the “extra security outside was for Kim.”

And in a no-holds-barred reference to the Selfish author’s recent Met Gala look wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress, Handler joked that she, too, had a Monroe-adjacent item on hand:

“I showed up because I am wearing Marilyn Monroe’s DivaCup.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out Chelsea’s comments (below):

.@ChelseaHandler celebrates the recent achievements of women – and jokes about Dr. Oz, Kim Kardashian and more – during her opening remarks at THR's #WomeninEntertainment breakfast Watch the full speech: pic.twitter.com/qyjvaDBYKL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 7, 2022

So there you have it!

FWIW, plenty of high-powered women were celebrated on Wednesday morning. Aside from Kim, THR‘s honorees included the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Aniston, Angela Bassett, and Reese Witherspoon. A true A-list cast if there ever was one!

Too bad the KUWTK alum couldn’t be there, tho. Kim, there’s women that are being honored!!!!

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]