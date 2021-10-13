Katie Couric Admits She Edited Out Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Problematic Views On Football Players Kneeling For The Anthem

Katie Couric confessed to omitting portions of Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s 2016 comments about Colin Kaepernick and athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police violence.

In her scathing memoir, Going There, the 64-year-old veteran journalist wrote that the late Supreme Court Justice allegedly said the protests showed “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.” Ginsburg continued:

“Which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from…as they became older they realize that this was youthful folly. And that’s why education is important.”

According to Dailymail.com, Couric was absolutely floored after the conversation. She expressed the harsh criticism caused quite a “conundrum” for her, as she was a “big RGB fan” but felt they were “unworthy of a crusader for equality” as Ginsburg. The longtime writer also believed that Ginsburg, who was 83 years old at the time of the interview, “didn’t understand the question” due to her age.

So when someone from the public affairs office for the Supreme Court later emailed the former Today host saying the attorney had “misspoken” and asked to exclude that part of the final story, she was “conflicted” on what to do. Couric even phoned friend and New York Times journalis, David Brooks for advice, and he also allegedly believed Ginsburg most likely didn’t fully comprehend what was being asked. Meanwhile, former head of ABC News David Westin allegedly told her to keep it in:

“She’s on the Supreme Court. People should hear what she thinks.”

He was absolutely right!

However, Couric ultimately sided with her personal opinion. While the final product included Ginsburg saying that she felt not standing for the anthem as a form of protest was “dumb and disrespectful,” it did not include her most problematic views that we mentioned before. And although Couric claims she “lost a lot of sleep” over the decision to cut her comments, she still believed it was necessary to “protect” Ginsburg from backlash since racial injustice was a “blindspot” for her.

Uh… aren’t we supposed to keep SCOTUS judges on task, though?

Someone obviously needed to remind Katie that it is not her job to cover up a public servant’s controversial opinions. What are your reactions to Couric editing out some of RBG’s quotes, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

