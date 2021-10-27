Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney-Schwartz & Tom Schwartz Reveal They Chose Abortion 10 Years Before Struggling To Get Pregnant

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and her husband Tom Schwartz are getting candid like never before.

As the couple shares insight into their journey to conception on the new season of Vanderpump Rules, they are now opening up about a pivotal moment in the early stages of their relationship that could have sent their lives in a whole different direction.

On Tuesday’s episode, the longtime couple revealed Katie had an abortion very early into their relationship. Now that they are struggling to get pregnant, one might wonder if they’re being hit with regret. But they still believe it was the best decision they could have made at the time.

While preparing for an appointment at a fertility clinic, where Tom, 39, was set to finally learn the results of his sperm analysis test, and Katie, 34, would receive an ultrasound to determine more about her fertility chances, it quickly became obvious that they were going to need to divulge insight into her abortion for the very first time publicly. Realizing this, the Bravolebrity told her husband:

“I was filling out a [piece of] paperwork. It was asking about, like, if you had ever, like, been pregnant before. So, like, that’s definitely going to come up in our consultation.”

Upon reflecting on the couple’s past decision, her hubby was on board with disclosing the private information, reassuring:

“We made the best decision at the time.”

They seemed in total agreement about the health issue, too, with Katie revealing that the pregnancy happened “so early” into their fresh romance. Bouncing off that, Tom insisted they were “uncertain” about their love life and weren’t in a place to welcome a child, adding:

“We weren’t certain about the next day.”

While she always wanted to be a momma, Katie knew the timing wasn’t right:

“Exactly. I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids. But I just knew that was not the time in my life.”

Knowing the kind of responsibility a child requires, they both seemed confident the baby might have split them apart! Predicting they would have been nothing more than co-parents, Schwartz guessed:

“I think we would have broken up and [been] like, ‘This is too much.’ But we would have been good parents.”

Having been through that emotional experience, this pregnancy journey is that much more meaningful, the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host shared:

“And now, it’s something that we are ready for when it happens.”

Honestly, that’s so important! Having had years to grow a strong foundation, they can head into the next chapter of their lives knowing they can lean on each other — and not worried one might walk away because of the stress. In a confessional, Katie shared a bit more insight into the abortion, noting that it happened about 10 years ago, around 2011.

“Tom and I’d been together for a year, and it was not pretty. Like, we fought all the time. I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he’s going to leave and I’m going to be a single mom.”

Grateful to be able to make the best health decision for herself, the TV personality added:

“Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what’s best for them.”

Say that again!!

Meanwhile, after already admitting he probably wouldn’t have stayed with his now-wife had they become parents back in the day, Tom insisted he would have “manned up and found a way to make it work” had his lady wanted to give birth.

So, what are their chances of getting pregnant nowadays??

Later in the episode, the couple were given the results of their tests at California Fertility Partners. If you’ll recall, Tom’s sperm test was one of the craziest things teased in the Season 9 trailer earlier this year, so viewers have been anticipating this moment for quite some time!

The doctor’s appointment was a mixed bag for the duo. Katie got “good news” that her ovaries’ follicle count was looking great. Tom, on the other hand, is facing a challenge. According to the results, his sperm morphology was “a little bit on the lower side,” meaning (according to the doctor):

“Sperm look like tadpoles and the head of the sperm is where the DNA of the sperm is. We want to have normal-shaped sperm heads. Yours was right at four percent.”

It’s not tragic news, though. Tom “can definitely work on” making some improvements — such as cutting back on alcohol and abstaining from marijuana and hot baths. These changes should help them have a better chance of getting pregnant. You can watch this candid moment play out in real-time in a clip from the episode (below, starting at 4:34)!

We’ll be rooting for them as they work to start a family!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]