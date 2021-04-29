Katie Maloney Has Questions About Tom Schwartz's Sperm In New Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek!

Vanderpump Rules is officially returning!

On Wednesday, Bravo dropped a sneak peek for season 9 of the reality series, which will air later this fall. In the clip, a pregnant Lala Kent excitedly shared how she reached “37 weeks” during a convo about babies with fiancé Randall Emmett, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. However, the conversation quickly shifted when Emmett asked 34-year-old Maloney about the couple’s pregnancy plan:

“Let’s just ask a question. Are you even trying? Cause I don’t even know.”

Katie responded:

“I thought once we pulled the goalie, it would like happen right away.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work like that! The reality star turned to Tom:

“Maybe you should go get your sperm tested?”

The Give Them Lala author — who welcomed her first child in March — went on to reveal how her future hubby had been a “free-baller” when they conceived. The new trick of the trade, we guess?? Ch-ch-check out the teaser posted to Instagram (below):

It’s not exactly what we’d expect from a Vanderpump trailer, but it will do for now!

As you may know, there were some rumors that the network may have canceled the popular series after going on a hiatus due to several cast firings. In June, stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all let go after their past racist behaviors made headlines. Six months later, new parents Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they were also leaving the show — apparently of their own accord.

With all the mishaps, it seemed the series had met its end. But does this trailer have U excited for its eventual return? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/Instagram]