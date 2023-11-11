Record Scratch! Kailyn Lowry Reveals The ACTUAL Sex Of Her Twins, And…

Talk about a plot twist no one saw coming!

Earlier this week, Kailyn Lowry stunned everyone when she revealed the sex of her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott were boys — thus making her mom of seven sons. Whoa!! However, the 30-year-old reality star did warn fans that “chaos” ensued following the initial reveal. And boy, was she right because in part three of her sex reveal ordeal on Friday, Kailyn threw fans for a loop with the announcement she made!

Related: Kailyn Lowry’s Son Tells Her ‘Stop Having Kids’ Already!

She revealed the first two videos did not share the actual sex of her twins! In a video posted on TikTok, the Teen Mom star showed her 3-year-old son Creed kicking a soccer ball first, confirming one of the twins is a boy. Then her 6-year-old son Lux kicked a second ball, revealing the second child is a… GIRL! Yep, Kailyn is having her first baby girl!

The video then cuts to Lincoln hugging his momma and sobbing. She asked him, “What’s the matter?” However, he couldn’t get one word out because he was crying so much. Aww!! When Kailyn asked if he was “excited” about the babies, Lincoln nodded his head in agreement. The podcast host added:

“Aw, you’re so excited.”

So sweet! Watch the entire video (below):

This is such exciting news for Kailyn and her family! Congratulations! Reactions to the plot twist, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]