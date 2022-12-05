Keke Palmer & Boyfriend Darius Daulton Gush Over Pregnancy In Sweet Posts! See HERE!

Just days after Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy, she and her man are letting us know exactly how excited they are.

In a moment that will surely go down in the Saturday Night Live history books as one of the sweetest EVER, the 29-year-old debuted her pregnant belly during her opening monologue, telling fans:

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom!”

She of course injected a bit of her signature humor, adding:

“Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just want to say: Look, I’m 29. I’m grown. I have sex. I own a home. I stormed the capitol on January 6. You know, things adults do! I’m kidding. You all know I’m the same person I’ve always been, and I’m proud of that.”

Related: Keke Got GAME-Changing Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg!

Classic Keke! The Nope actress then took to Instagram a day later to reflect on the experience of hosting the iconic show and to gush about her support system, writing in a lengthy post:

“I had such an amazing time hosting SNL! Truly such a unique experience, I learned so much. The cast was incredible, I was so happy to be taken into their home for such a short time.”

She continued:

“This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me. Thank you @noraradd for being my spiritual sister as ALWAYS! You feel me my little Pisces moon.”

She then turned her attention to her beau, Darius Daulton, writing:

“Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!”

Awww! You can just feel the love and positivity radiating from the momma-to-be! See her full post (below):

Related: Nick Cannon Talks Having More Kids Ahead Of Baby No. 12!

The two began dating last year, and while they’ve been relatively private, she told Bustle back in March:

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

And it seems as though baby daddy Darius certainly shares that same love as he followed up her post with an IG story pic of his own. He showed off the Hustlers star in a brown sweater dress cradling her bump with the caption, “2023 .” See (below):

We’re just absolutely over the moon for the couple as they begin their journey into parenthood. Keke deserves all the happiness in the world!



[Images via Darius Daulton/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]