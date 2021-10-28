Kelly Osbourne Marks 5 Months Of Sobriety Following Relapse Rumors: 'So Much Gratitude'

Kelly Osbourne has lots to be happy about!

The reality TV star not only celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday, but she also marked her five-month sobriety anniversary. How exciting! The former MTV personality took to her Instagram to share the good news. While posting a selfie with a delicious looking cake (above), she reflected:

“Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!”

The second slide of her upload (below) showed off a screenshot from her 12-step program to confirm the length of sobriety. And, yes, despite rumors earlier this month that the podcast host had relapsed, it’s more obvious than ever that those reports were nothing but hot air. Yay!

If you missed it, according to Radar Online, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had supposedly entered a rehab clinic in Austin, Texas after the stress of her mother’s The Talk exit and father’s Parkinson’s disease was too much to handle. The insider even claimed she had plans to quit Hollywood altogether! Damn! That said, we exclusively learned that there was no truth to those statements — and now Kelly’s setting the record straight herself! See her full post (below)!

Many famous friends slid into the singer’s comment section to wish her a happy birthday, including Snooki who wrote:

“Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face.”

Ross Mathews also chimed in:

“LOVE YOU SO MUCH”

As you’ll recall, The Osbournes alum was previously sober for nearly four years after she briefly relapsed in April, telling her followers:

“Not proud of it, but I am back on track.”

Later that month, she told Extra she suffered a “nervous breakdown,” admitting:

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, ‘Done, not doing this.’”

It takes a lot of strength to commit to sobriety, so she should be so proud she got herself back on track in these last few months! And how cool to mark the milestone on her big day, too! Congrats!!

