Viral Petition Slams Police (Mis)Handling Of Brian Laundrie Investigation

People are up in arms over some of the particulars of the way the police have handled the ongoing Gabby Petito — Brian Laundrie case, and understandably so.

In fact, this week, a Change.org petition popped up on the influential social media activism site calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (pictured above, bottom left) to open an internal investigation into the local police department’s handling of the case up to this point.

Posted by a user identified as Gabby’s Safe Haven 2.0, the petition didn’t mince words when it came to announcing what it was after. Writing about the city of North Port, Florida’s ongoing investigation into both Petito’s and Laundrie’s deaths which have captured so much national media attention for weeks now, the petitioner announced (below):

“I would like to request a formal internal investigation into the missing person and person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian Laundrie’s case. Specifically the handling of the case by the North Port Police Department, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison [pictured above, top right]. The inconsistencies that the public has recieved [sic] in this case is beyond baffling, even before Gabby Petito was offically [sic] reported missing. The North Port Police Department has been incompetent in their handling of both Gabby Petito’s missing persons case as well as the Brian Laundrie’s missing person case. Millions of taxpayers money was spent on this investigation over a month’s time with little to no results.”

Seriously, though… “Baffling” is an appropriate word in the context of some of the police force’s apparent missteps in this case, to put it mildly.

For crying out loud, they let Laundrie — a person who later became of interest in Petito’s death — frustratingly and absurdly slip through their fingers early on, and they could never recover!

The petition author went on to acknowledge arguably the most head-scratching part of the whole situation: how after weeks of incompetent police searching for Laundrie, the young man’s own parents were the ones to immediately discover his belongings once the search area was reopened:

“Within a day of the search area being opened back up to the public, the person of interest’s parents were the one’s to discover belongings of that of their son. Handling of evidence and chain of custody is highly suspicious. Even after the remains of Brian Laundrie were discovered and confirmed, the search area was reopen to the public once again within 24 hours of discovery. The whole investigation is a showing of the complete incompetence of the North Port Police Department and should thoroughly be internally investigated.”

Damn!!!

As of early Thursday morning, the petition had already received just over half of its necessary 5,000 signatures, and more have been adding their names to it throughout the day. You can view and sign the petition HERE, if so interested.

What do U make of this situation, Perezcious readers?

We’re not saying the police don’t have difficult jobs, of course, but clearly there are a lot of frustrated people out there wondering why — for one — law enforcement wasn’t able to better track Brian early on in the investigation before he slipped through their grasp. And honestly, that’s a great question… just saying…

