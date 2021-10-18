Kelly Osbourne In Rehab After Another Relapse -- And Plans To QUIT Hollywood When She's Clean!

Kelly Osbourne is seeking help.

The former child star has entered a rehab clinic in Austin, Texas, according to Radar Online. This will be the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s seventh time in a rehabilitation facility. Once out, she is supposedly planning to quit her public life in Hollywood.

Sadly, according to a close family friend, Kelly’s sobriety was impacted by the stress her family has been under this year, including her momma’s very public scandal and father’s health.

Related: Late NHL Star Jimmy Hayes’ Wife Was ‘Completely Shocked’ After Finding Out His Cause Of Death

The source told the outlet:

“The scandal about her mom’s exit from The Talk had a tremendous impact on her. At the same time, Ozzy has crippling Parkinson’s disease and excruciating nerve damage. Kelly felt everything hit her at once.”

So sad. We knew Sharon has been having a tough time after being called a racist on national television and losing her job in the aftermath of the controversy, but the impact on her family had not been evident until now. Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s, which he announced in 2020 (after battling it for a year in private), has taken an emotional toll on his children, as well. Kelly was open about how challenging it was to watch “somebody that you love suffer” last year. We’re sure as time has gone by, this has only become more difficult.

Back in April, the 36-year-old did admit to struggling on her journey to stay away from alcohol, admitting she relapsed after suffering a “nervous breakdown” during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, she came clean about her mistake, telling fans:

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect.”

She told The Sun she started with a glass of champagne that in just a days became “three bottles of champagne and 24 White Claws a day.”

The Osbournes alum admitted:

“I’m that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f**k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.”

The Project Runway Junior star also revealed that her relapse made her realize her sobriety would be an ongoing battle, something she would be working through “for the rest of my life.” She noted:

“It’s never going to be easy.”

All the more reason her willingness to seek help will be beneficial in the long run.

It’s unclear what exactly happened this time around. We can’t help but wonder if that whole “quitting Hollywood” thing is a big clue. After all, despite issues in the past she’s never talked about going the way of sister Aimee Osbourne and living a more private life. Seems like maybe she believes her issues are tied with her public life? Maybe her mother’s latest scandal has her feeling like a target??

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are ENGAGED — See The Massive Ring!

As fans will recall, the Fashion Police alum quit drinking in 2017. While on Red Table Talk in June, the reality star discussed how bad things had gotten — claiming that she had never even gone to work sober! She blames a tonsillitis surgery as a 13-year-old for this battle with addiction, sharing that she’d been put on intense painkillers that jumpstarted her reliance on the substances.

“They ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin, and that was all I needed.”

These drugs were also a way to silence unwanted voices in her head, such as:

“You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re not good enough, no one likes you.”

Things only grew worse as the painkillers momentarily worked, she mused:

“Very quickly, it went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to … to heroin, eventually, because it was cheaper. I got caught buying it, and then the very next day, my mom put me in rehab.”

Such a struggle.

We’re just so glad Kelly is getting the help she needs to regain full health. If that means stepping out of the spotlight to live her best life, we’re sure fans will understand.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon]