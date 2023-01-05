Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Her Baby News!

Kelly Osbourne doesn’t seem too pleased about Momma Oz revealing her big news…

In case you didn’t hear, Kelly is officially a mom! Back in the spring she announced she was expecting with her longtime beau, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson by posting a photo of herself with a sonogram. At the time, she wrote:

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why. I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Then, back in November, the Fashion Police star cryptically posted to her Instagram story which lead many to believe she had gone into labor:

“OK, here we go”

Exciting! And things got more exciting on Tuesday when the new grandmother Sharon Osbourne stopped by British talk show The Talk UK to reveal the news her daughter had given birth! The 70-year-old confirmed the news by stating:

“So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.”

Apparently the baby was named Sydney after his rockstar dad! Love it!

But according to what Kelly put on her story, now might not have been the right time to let the news slip out…

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old posted a purple background with two simple sentences, seemingly shading her mom for exposing the birth of her son:

“I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Uh oh…

Ch-ch-check out her post (below):

Yikes!

She definitely doesn’t seem happy! Poor Kelly, no one wants such important, life changing news to be put out before they’re ready — especially not if they’re in the public eye like the Osbourne family is! Plus, it’s definitely not ideal for a new mom to have the opportunity to reveal the birth of her own child taken away from her. We really hope it was just an honest mistake and the mother-daughter duo can reconcile…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Kelly overreacting or should Sharon have been more careful when handling such sensitive news? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instagram/Kelly Osbourne]