Kelly Osbourne Wants Plastic Surgery For Christmas -- Even After Mom Sharon’s TERRIBLE Facelift!

Turning into a “cyclops” might’ve freaked Sharon Osbourne out, but her daughter isn’t worried!

During the new episode of The Osbournes Podcast out on Tuesday, Kelly Osbourne told her family she wants “plastic surgery” for “Christmas.” Specifically the 39-year-old host motioned to her neck and face, which caused Ozzy Osbourne to proclaim:

“Oh f**k. Kelly, don’t. Stop.”

LMFAO!

Kelly hit back at the hesitation, adding:

“Well, I just think it’s my time!”

When Sharon argued it was “too early” for her to start this, her brother Jack was on her side, pointing out the 71-year-old was around Kelly’s age when she began getting work done. Still, the momma bear didn’t seem pleased with the idea — and we get why! She only just quit going under the knife herself after a botched facelift in 2021.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she revealed her reaction after emerging from a painful five-and-a-half-hour procedure, recalling:

“You’ve got to be f**king joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Oof! She eventually fixed the problem and swore off plastic surgery for good — which is a big deal for her! Back in September, Jack joked the former The Talk star usually gets a regular “tune-up” like a car, teasing:

“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car. Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up.”

Hah! Of course Kelly wants to get work done if that’s what the person raising her was constantly doing! Plus, she’s admitted to getting Botox in her face before, so she’s dabbled in the arena. Interestingly, in the fall the matriarch responded to her son, saying:

“That’s right. Everybody needs it.”

Everybody — but her daughter. For now at least!

Back on this week’s podcast, Jack and Sharon both tried to encourage Kelly against doing anything, insisting it wasn’t necessary to get work done — something she agreed with, sorta. She replied:

“Yes. Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen.”

Well… Sharon did show her the ropes! We hope she doesn’t run into any issues like her mom, though! See the full episode (below):

Reactions?! Do YOU think Kelly will go through with it and go under the knife? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Osbournes Podcast/YouTube]