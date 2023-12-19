Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift WILL Spend The Holidays Together!

Travis Kelce is staying home for the holidays — and Taylor Swift will be right by his side!

On Monday, the footballer reminded People he’ll be spending Christmas Day on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in his hometown. But while speaking about his “fun” plans, he left out whether or not the Lover singer would be celebrating with him. We thought she wouldn’t miss out on an opportunity to spend some quality time together, speculating that she could even be in the stands… And it sounds like we were right!

A source close to the pop star told Page Six on Tuesday that she will, in fact, be with the athlete on Christmas Day — AND New Year’s Eve! See, NYE is the following Sunday, and that’s a game day for Kansas City, too! So Travis, put on a festive face and get ready to clock in, LOLz! The New Year’s Eve game will also be at Arrowhead Stadium, and aside from his “kingdom” of fans, the insider confirmed Taylor will also be cheering him on:

“She’ll for sure be at the games.”

Awww! She must REALLY love the guy to spend her holidays watching football! And hey, so must a lot of our relatives! LOLz!

As far as if she’ll stay with Trav in Kansas City for the whole week in between, or jet off to spend some time with her parents in Tennessee, the source could not confirm. Maybe they’ll come visit — we know poppa Scott is a football fanatic! He’s even learning to love the other Kelce’s team!

