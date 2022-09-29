Kelly Osbourne Addresses Decision To Remain On Medication & Not Breastfeed: ‘The Best For My Baby’

Kelly Osbourne is putting her mental health first! And that’s what’s best for baby, too!

In Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, the 37-year-old mom-to-be admitted she will not be breastfeeding her baby, opting to remain on her medication instead — which has already caused quite the stir among fans AND family… She revealed:

“I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breastfeeding and the judgment that I have received from my friends and also extended family [is wild].”

She explained many have warned he she’s “gonna miss out on that bonding period,” to which she noted:

“I’m like, ‘Don’t you think I know that?’ What kind of mother am I gonna be if I start going backwards, if I start being self-destructive?”

That’s exactly right! A healthy baby starts with a healthy momma, and Kelly knows that. She added:

“It has to be what’s best for me, what’s gonna be the best for my baby.”

Period! The Fashion Police alum also noted in the episode how excited she is for her baby’s arrival, despite her pregnancy being “one of the roughest, most weirdest, wildest” experiences she’s had. She also praised her own mother, Sharon Osbourne, explaining the newfound “respect” for her she’s discovered during her own pregnancy journey.

So many congratulations and well wishes her way!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments (below)!

