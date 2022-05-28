Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety Following Relapse: ‘Life Is Truly Amazing’

Kelly Osbourne has a lot to celebrate these days!

Not only is the 37-year-old pregnant with her first child, she also took to Instagram on Friday to reveal a major accomplishment in her life: that she is now one year sober. Alongside a screenshot from the Twelve Steps app, she wrote:

“What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

Her momma Sharon Osbourne also shared the post on Instagram Stories, adding:

“So proud of you @kellyosbourne.”

As you know, she has been open about her sobriety journey over the years – including the relapse she had last April after nearly four years sober. Kelly later told Extra that she suffered a “nervous breakdown” during the COVID-19 pandemic, confessing:

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, ‘Done, not doing this.’”

She then further spoke about the moment she relapsed during an appearance on Red Table Talk in June 2021, explaining to hosts Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith:

“There’s so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through. I was alone, sitting by a pool, and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me and I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne and it looked really nice. I was like, ‘Oh I can do that too.’ And then the next day, I had two glasses. And then the day after that it was bottles.”

Commenting on how she was a “closet drinker,” the Fashion Police alum later added:

“I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that.”

Last October, Kelly then marked five months of sobriety on her 37th birthday. She expressed at the time:

“Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!”

Huge congratulations to Kelly! She should be so proud of this incredible feat!

