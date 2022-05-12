Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant!

OMG, HUGE congrats are in order!

After a rough couple years, Kelly Osbourne has some amazing news to share with the world: she’s pregnant!

The Fashion Police alum made the amazing announcement on her Instagram page on Thursday, along with a photo of her ultrasound — in what appears to be the second trimester! She wrote:

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Awwww! See the cute first pic of Mum and child (below)!

We’re so happy for her!

While Kelly didn’t mention the identity of the father in her post, it’s pretty clear it’s her beau, Sid Wilson. She posted a romantic set of pics with the DJ on Valentine’s Day calling him her “soulmate” — and based on the timing it’s likely she was already pregnant at the time!

Again, big congrats to these two! We know that Kelly will make a great mom! And her recent relapse will only ensure she’s better guarded against slipping again! Which is good because she’s not-drinking for two now!

[Image via Kelly Osbourne/Instagram.]