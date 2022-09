Paramore is back!!!

Hayley Williams was at the forefront of the pop-punk movement in the early 2000s, and her band’s new release has evolved from that sound – but it still keeps the same energy. especially when the chorus kicks in!

This is less Avril Lavigne, early Demi Lovato and it’s more The Strokes and real indie rock.

We love it!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Paramore!