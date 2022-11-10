Watch GROSSED OUT Kelly Ripa Learn Her Son Michael Consuelos Was Named One Of People's Sexiest Men LIVE ON AIR!

Chris Evans may have been named THE Sexiest Man Alive this year, but plenty of other hunky Hollywood hotties were also given the honor in People’s full edition earlier this week — including Kelly Ripa’s son Michael Consuelos!

On Wednesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest broke the shocking news to his co-host, who was truly flabbergasted! When the American Idol host pulled out the mag, showing off Michael in the “Gen Next” section alongside a throwback photo of his look-alike dad, Mark Consuelos, Kelly grabbed the publication, yelling:

“Are you kidding me?!”

She even pulled out a pair of glasses to get a better look, joking:

“You’d think he would tell us so we could pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents.”

Hah! While reading a bit of the interview her 25-year-old son did for the piece, she couldn’t help but laugh at what Michael said about his Riverdale star poppa, reading:

“‘Michael respects his father’s work ethic.’ Yeah, he worked one day last week.”

LMAO!

The proud momma bear also couldn’t get over how much her husband and son “look alike,” adding:

“Hey, Michael! Michael Consuelos. I always considered you just a handsome, lovely fellow, conscientious, hard-working, diligent, respectful. I had no idea that you were considered sexy. I always found his father to be sexy.”

Kelly may be proud, but she also can’t seem to wrap her mind around the thought of her son being one of the sexiest men out there. In fact, she seems downright put off by it! Ch-ch-check out her full reaction (below).

LOLz! So funny!!!

