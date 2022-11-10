Cheaper By The Dozen?! Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Father To Her 3rd Child -- His 12th!!!

Nick Cannon is on a roll!!

Abby De La Rosa just confirmed the Wild ‘N Out host is the father of her third child! After months of speculation, the pregnant momma to Nick’s 17-month-old twin boys Zion and Zillion took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night to share a funny meme that also revealed who her baby daddy is! The post read:

“1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful.”

The Masked Singer star’s birthday is October 8, making him a Libra, FYI. But that’s not the only clue she gave fans!

If it wasn’t clear enough who the meme was referencing, she captioned the post:

“ damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there .”

Wow!!

Fans have speculated the couple was set to have a third child together for months now, especially after Cannon teased in June that a “stork” was on the way. On her OnlyFans account, Abby revealed she’s having a baby girl due on October 25, so she’s either already given birth or is about to pop any day now! Nick’s yet to confirm the baby blabber.

This confirmation comes just one week after Nick revealed he is expecting another child with baby momma Alyssa Scott (with whom he shared 5-month-old son Zen who passed away tragically last year). He also welcomed daughter Onyx (with LaNisha Cole), son Rise (with Brittany Bell), and son Legendary (with Bre Tiesi) earlier this year. Not to mention all the other kids he has!! Whew. He’s about to be an even busier guy if his latest arrival marks baby number 12. Thoughts?!

[Image via Abby De La Rosa/Instagram & Peacock/YouTube]