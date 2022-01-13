John Mayer & Jeff Ross Grieve Bob Saget In Moving Instagram Live After Picking Up Comedian’s Car From LAX

John Mayer and Jeff Ross emotionally remembered their late friend Bob Saget while continuing to look out for him and his family in the wake of his death.

The friends went live on Instagram on Wednesday after heading to Los Angeles International Airport to retrieve Saget’s car, which he had parked at the airport before heading to Florida for his comedy tour. As reported, the Full House lead was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday, a day after performing for a full audience. The 65-year-old’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

While driving his car home from LAX, Mayer and Ross decided to reminisce on the beloved star, providing an emotional eulogy that has touched so many hearts so far. Starting off, the 44-year-old musician said:

“I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

Tearing up, the singer continued:

“Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they’re sorry is just, ‘I loved that guy.’”

While he was so full of love, the Daughter‘s crooner also knows that it would have been very easy and understandable for Bob to be angry and “bitter.” Since he was a young boy, the stand-up star suffered so many family tragedies, including the death of his two sisters (one of whom died from a brain aneurysm and one who passed away with a rare disease called scleroderma). John mused:

“He had every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting.”

And yet, he chose a completely different way to live, Mayer added:

“He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter. [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving.”

Ross also chimed in, sharing just as many kind things about his late friend, saying:

“[Bob] really did take care about everybody… If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy.”

The 56-year-old would turn to the How I Met Your Mother alum for advice on career and life challenges, continuing:

“He knew how to handle success and help people stay successful. He always gave me great advice. … I’d say, ‘Bob, what do I do? I feel guilty. I’m getting pressured to do this or that.’ He’d say, ‘Do what’s good for you.’ And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others.”

Later in the lengthy chat, the vocalist reflected on the “gift” that Bob left behind for all in his close circle, expressing:

“You know how effusive you have to be, in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another: ‘He loved you so much’? Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone. Bob’s effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going. We don’t have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us.”

Ross felt the same way, which he knows will only make this loss harder to get over:

“He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status … he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”

Just like Saget would have wanted, though, the pair kept the conversation lighthearted as well. Halfway through the live, Ross explained what they were doing on the freeway in Bob’s Prius (in case anyone was tuning in late), noting:

“As John just said, we’re bringing this cowboy steed back to the encampment. This is his car, we went to LAX… We went to four floors, looking for it, trying to figure out where he parked and of course, he parked right by the entrance. He’s Bob Saget, he’s got rockstar parking. Bob had his fancy Lexus for going to restaurants and then his junk car was this Prius — which isn’t junky at all, it’s immaculate … it took a bit, but we got it out of LAX.”

Mayer noted that they paid a $250 parking ticket when picking up the vehicle and that it wasn’t as easy as expected to retrieve the car:

“The parking company was, let’s just say unreceptive, to the idea that we were helping out a friend who’s no longer with us.”

Jeff then joked:

“They were like, ‘If it was [John] Stamos‘ car we would let you go.’”

Before closing out the conversation, the vocalist insisted that they’re “just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget’s loved ones,” and that the stories they shared in the chat were a part of a “giant tapestry of stories.” The Roast Battle UK alum then told viewers:

“Everybody has a spiritual connection with Bob. He made me laugh. He made me feel like I belong… Bob never asked anything of anyone, except the scleroderma benefit every year. So if there is a message to any of this, follow the Scleroderma Research Foundation.” “If you have it in your heart, if you have a few extra shekels in your pocket. It’s definitely a worthy cause. What can we say other than ‘We love you, Bob.’ Long live King Saget.”

Wow. The more we hear from Bob’s friends, the more it is so clear how special he was. This isn’t even the first time either of these stars have paid tribute to Saget, which just shows how much they are missing the beloved actor. Listen to the full reflection (below).

