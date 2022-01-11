Tom Bergeron Recounts Devastating Moment He Learned Of Friend Bob Saget's Death

Tom Bergeron is one of the many people who are still in shock over Bob Saget’s sudden death.

As we reported, the Full House star was found dead on Sunday afternoon in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, a day after his performance outside of Jacksonville. His cause of death has not yet been determined, but countless fans and friends have taken to social media to share their reactions to the devastating news.

Bergeron revealed his reaction in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, admitting he’s still in “disbelief” over it all. Recalling how he was told the news by a friend, the Dancing With The Stars host explained:

“I think she said something like, ‘Just heard about Bob, I am so sorry.’ It reminded me of years ago when I got the news John Ritter had died… And just that feeling of every nerve ending suddenly coming alive and then it was just a matter of trying to find out more information and responding as best I could to friends texting to see if it was true… The morning after, I am still in disbelief.”

As fans know, Bergeron and Saget had a strong bond because of their hosting gigs on America’s Funniest Home Videos. The sitcom star hosted the series from 1990 – 1997 on ABC, before Bergeron took over for 11 seasons from 2001 – 2015. The two became good friends over the years. (The show is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.)

Bergeron also reflected on Saget’s life and legacy while speaking to People, describing the 65-year-old entertainer as “a performer certainly, but he was a human being first and foremost, and was remarkably well-grounded.” He added:

“He loved performing. He loved making people laugh. I mean, you can see that in the last tweet that he put out after his show, the night before he died in Florida. He loved being back on stage. He loved being out, meeting people and knowing that there was still an audience for him that he could still make people laugh.”

Later that day, Tom shared a tribute post for Saget on Instagram. Alongside a screenshot of the two of them laughing from an old AFV segment, he wrote:

“For my final @afvofficial, I asked my friend for a special favor. Without hesitation he said yes (link to video in bio). I’ll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship. #RIP.”

Our hearts go out to all of Bob’s loved ones at this difficult time.

