Kelly Rowland Reacts To Texting Nelly Via Microsoft Excel In THAT Iconic Music Video!

Kelly Rowland will never be able to live this moment down!

Let’s take it back to 2002. Back then, the singer and Nelly dropped the music video for their hit collaboration, Dilemma, and it became iconic. Why? Well, Kelly attempted to text the rapper… via Microsoft Excel! In the famous scene, Kelly attempted to send a message that read “WHERE YOU AT? HOLLA WHEN YOU GET THIS” on her cell phone through the spreadsheet. When Nelly doesn’t reply, though, she becomes angry and drops her phone on the ground . Watch (below):

OMG! Over the years, the clip has been the subject of tons of memes and social media jokes. And now, she has a few things to say about it! During an episode of Mystical Kitchen’s Last Meal series, host Josh Scherer brought up the music video moment, calling her “the only person in history to successfully send a text message via Microsoft Excel.” And her reaction? Kelly could not stop laughing as she said:

“Oh my God, Do you know how much flack I get from that? I’m so used to it now.”

We bet! When asked if anyone on the set questioned her texting on Excel at the time, she revealed:

“No, and I’m actually mad at them that they didn’t because they made me look nuts.”

Someone should have warned her! Josh recalled that Kelly even “seemed so mad that he wasn’t returning the text.” To which Kelly joked:

“What did you expect? Because it’s just a draft, my dear.”

LOLz! However, Josh did point out that there is a way to message someone via Excel — so Kelly’s been vindicated more than 20 years later! Find out how (below):

[Image via Mystical Kitchen/Nelly/YouTube]