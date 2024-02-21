Kelly Rowland's Rep Has Questionable Response To Stories Of Today Show Walkout

Kelly Rowland has apparently already been forgiven for walking off the Today show last week when she was scheduled to co-host. You’d think she’d be ready to talk about it in a way that accepts some responsibility. But nope! Her rep is still very much in brush-off mode!

Like we said, Hoda Kotb already made clear there were no hard feelings after the Destiny’s Child alum left her in the lurch on Thursday. She said she’d love to have her back and that she could share her dressing room.

So what did Kelly’s rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, have to say after ET reached out to ask about the stories of the Mea Culpa actress bailing over the quality of their dressing rooms? It was the full I’m-sure-I-have-no-idea-what-you’re-talking-about play. She said:

“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent.”

That’s it?? Seriously?

Rita Ora all but confirmed the story by revealing she’d been tapped to co-host the show at the last minute. Then Hoda said her peace about still wanting Kelly to come back. And yet, they’re going to play it like that?? OK, whatever. Guess we won’t be getting a real statement on this from Kelly after all.

What do YOU think about her diva move? Do you wonder, like us, if it was about who had the good green room instead of her, i.e. Jennifer Lopez?

