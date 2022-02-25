Kendall Jenner Posts Nudes -- And Promptly Gets Dragged For Flouting Instagram Double Standard!

Kendall Jenner has a ton of really obvious privilege: she was born into a an extremely wealthy family and even among her beautiful siblings she was particularly blessed with super model genes that set her apart.

But then there’s the added bonuses she’s getting just for being famous. It’s one of those that has people rolling their eyes on Thursday.

Related: Kanye Brags About How He & His Fans ‘Ran Off’ Pete Davidson From Instagram

The KUWTK alum did a great profile piece in this week’s i-D Magazine in which she talked about mental health (read some choice snippets from that candid interview HERE), but she didn’t just bare her soul. No, her photo spread was full of risqué outfits, including some very sheer tops. But among those was a drop dead gorgeous nude photo by Luis Alberto Rodriguez — and she posted it to her Instagram feed along with the others.

It’s photo number 3 in the carousel (below). Trust us. You’ll see it.

When you finish picking up your jaw, you may actually have a chin scratching moment in which you ponder, “How the hell is that on Instagram?”

As of this writing that post is still up and has been for over 9 hours. Meanwhile other women have been fighting to #FreeTheNipple with artistic and non-lascivious photo for years, to no avail. It’s not that IG has changed their policy; it’s just apparently a special dispensation to Her Highness.

While many have just stood up and applauded the perfection, others have taken issue with the double standard, writing:

“Nudity???” “Did I login to the wrong site?” “Me writing a bad word instagram:your acc has been banned meanwhile Kendall ” “Glad you’re able to post nudes on IG, when thousands of other women get deleted daily for posting things that aren’t even this naked. Keep up the good work, maybe they will let everyone post nudes now. Oh, it doesn’t work that way. Sucks for us I guess.”

Now don’t get us wrong. We don’t want Kendall to have to cover up; we are team #FreeTheNipple and always have been. We just want everyone to be treated the same, whether they’re a famous super model or not.

Then again, it’s not really Kendall’s fault, is it? We mean, all she did was post it, it’s not like she demanded it be left up or anything.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is it unfair that Kendall Jenner and a handful of other celebs are seemingly following a separate set of rules from everyone else on social media? Should they use their platform to demand equality??

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram.]