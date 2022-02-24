Pete Davidson‘s very brief latest run on Instagram was fun while it lasted — for all of us outside observers, at least.

The 28-year-old comedian evidently didn’t feel the same way, because as we reported on Wednesday, he deleted his account just days after he re-joined — and hours after he made his first post, a behind-the-scenes vid promoting his upcoming film, The Home.

Sadly, Kanye West is gloating about Pete’s IG deletion, now, too. We can’t say we didn’t expect this after Ye ripped into Pete days ago when the King of Staten Island star first returned to the social media app. But still, to see it in action is just… gross.

Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband took to his own IG page on Thursday morning to share his reaction to Pete deciding to delete his new account so soon after re-joining the social network in the first place. In his new statement about the situation, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of Pete’s IG account — before it was deleted altogether — showing no posts from the Saturday Night Live star.

Along with it, Kanye also posted a second screenshot of a news story claiming it was Ye’s fans who drove Pete off the app with thousands of comments referring to Davidson as “Skete,” which is Kanye’s nickname for the actor, and telling him to “find God.”

It’s unclear whether it’s actually true that Ye’s fans drove Pete from the site. But Kanye called it out with this claim in his caption, nonetheless, writing:

“Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life”

Here is a screenshot of Kanye’s commentary about Pete’s departure from Instagram (below):

Sigh…

Bragging about bullying and harassing someone off of social media. This man is 44 years old, y’all.

And did he have to bring Pete’s mother into it?? By saying Pete will now be known as Skete among his fans? Sigh.

Of course, this follows a particularly aggressive new song from Ye in which the Power rapper pretty much outright threatened Pete and Kim for standing “between a man and his kids.”

In that new lyric, the Chicago native raps:

“Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this. I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.”

Weeks before that, in mid-January, Kanye lobbed an opening shot at Pete in a separate diss track:

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

And clearly not content to keep it there, Ye followed up with more commentary in early February on City Of God with Fivio Foreign, rapping:

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you.” “And if I let ’em have my wife, n***** should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.”

So, yeah, all that is to say we’re disappointed — but not surprised — to see Kanye is at it again on Instagram.

What do U think about this situation, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on Kanye’s latest IG commentary down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]