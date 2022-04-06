Umm… Did Kendall Jenner Just Subtly Shade Kanye West?!

Kendall Jenner had a very inneresting reaction to her former brother-in-law Kanye West being replaced for Coachella!

In case you haven’t heard the news, the 44-year-old rapper stepped away from the music festival on Monday. The news came shortly after reports came out that he told Kim Kardashian that he was “going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.”

(Innerestingly, Ye was already a replacement for Travis Scott, who was scheduled to headline this year’s festival. However, he ended up getting the boot after the Astroworld Festival tragedy but was going to perform as Kanye’s guest.)

Anyway, on Wednesday the Coachella organizers announced on social media that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia would be taking over Kanye’s slots on Sunday, April 17, and Sunday, April 24. And while some may have been disappointed by the news, some were happy to see the two artists performing instead of Ye — including Kendall it seems!

When the Blinding Lights singer confirmed the update to the music festival’s line with a screenshot of a new Coachella poster, the 26-year-old supermodel dropped a praying hands emoji in the comments section. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kendall commented:

While her reaction could simply mean that she is a big fan of The Weeknd, it’s hard not to think that Kenny may have been throwing some shade here at the act he was replacing!

And we weren’t the only ones who thought so! Plenty of Kanye fans were quick to jump in the comments and curse her out!

Frankly it wouldn’t surprise us if she had some bad feelings toward Ye since her big sis Kim has been the target of his harassment on social media for months now! Ever since she started dating her first boyfriend since the divorce, SNL star Pete Davidson, the Power rapper has been acting very much the scary, controlling ex. His online bullying even caused the launch of a petition to get Coachella to give him the boot! (Though so far as we know he chose to quit of his own accord.)

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Kendall shading Kanye here? Was she one of the many who agreed Coachella should not be rewarding his threatening, borderline abusive behavior towards her sister? Or does she jsut love her some Starboy? Let us know your reactions in the comments!

